The newborn baby who was reported missing Monday night has been found dead.
An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for a Michigan woman and her newborn baby.
Michigan State Police were asking for help finding Ashley R. Shade, 35, who lives in Lansing. She had her newborn daughter with her.
Police believed Shade was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry. The vehicle is new so it has a temporary plate on it.
The Lansing Police Department located the vehicle parked in the 100 block of E. Kilborn Street.
The baby was found dead inside the car, police said.
Shade remains missing.
Please call 911 or the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 if you see her.
