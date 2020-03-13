Nine more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Michigan, including one person from Mid-Michigan.
A man in Bay County with a history of domestic travel is included in the new report.
A total of 25 people have tested positive in Michigan.
The other cases are a woman from Charlevoix County, a woman from Detroit, a man from Macomb County, two women from Oakland County and two women from Wayne County.
