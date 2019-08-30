The National Weather Service confirms that a weak tornado touched down Thursday night in Shiawassee County.
Rich Pollman with the National Weather Service confirms that the twister touched down at around 9:23 p.m. near 7100 New Lothrop Road, just south of the town of New Lothrop.
Pollman said two garages and two barns were damaged. A couple of down trees were also reported.
He said that based on radar data, a tornado is to blame.
More information will be available later on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.