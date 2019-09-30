Officials are searching for two men who are considered armed and dangerous after a bank was robbed Monday morning.
Michigan State Police said the Chase Bank in Marlette was robbed on Sept. 30.
The suspect may have driven away in a tan Ford Escape with a red license plate on the front, according to MSP.
If you see the vehicle, call 911.
