Law enforcement officers say they’ve thwarted an attempt to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and possibly overthrow the state government.
The Associated Press reports six people have been charged. CNN says they include Michigan residents Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, and Delaware resident Barry Croft.
The arrests are connected to a search that was conducted on Oct. 7 in Livingston County.
In the criminal complaint filed in court, FBI Special Agent Richard Trask said the conspiracy to commit kidnapping began in June 2020.
The FBI had people go undercover and attend meetings in Dublin, Ohio by the group planning the kidnapping, Trask said. The meeting was with Croft, Fox, and about 13 others.
"Through electronic communications, Croft and Fox agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the US Constitution," including the government of Michigan and Whitmer, according to the complaint.
At a meeting on June 20, the group discussed plans for assaulting the Michigan State Capitol, and using "Molotov cocktails" to destroy police, Trask said in his complaint.
"They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions ... Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," according to the complaint.
During another gathering on Aug. 9, one of the suspects asked the group about kidnapping the governor, Trask's complaint said.
The group continued to meet to discuss the logistics of their plan through early October, the criminal complaint said.
At one point during a meeting, they group discussed increasing their members and Fox reached out to a "Michigan base militia group," according to the complaint.
Prosecutors and various law enforcement agencies plan to release more information today at 1 p.m.
Gov. Whitmer will speak on the issue today at 3 p.m. WNEM TV5 will carry the press conference on-air and online for you.
