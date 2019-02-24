One person is dead and an officer is recovering from their injuries after a shooting in Flint.
The Flint Police Department said it happened at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24 while police were pursuing a vehicle.
Westbound I-69, from Belsay Road to Center Road, was closed for the investigation.
A Flint Police Officer is receiving treatment for a minor injury sustained during the incident.
Police have not released the identity of the person who was killed.
