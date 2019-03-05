Due to a water main break, water service in some parts of Pinconning will be shut off for several hours today.
The City of Pinconning said water on Rhodes Street to Warren Street, and Second Street to Fifth Street was shut off at 1 p.m. and could be off for 4-to-6 hours.
Crews are working on the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.