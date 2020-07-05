A police spokesperson confirmed that at least two people are dead and eight others are wounded after a nightclub shooting in Greenville, South Carolina early Sunday morning on July 5.
Deputies responded to a "disturbance" around 2 a.m. at Lavish Lounge. Officers then called for backup because of an "active shooting coming from inside the building."
Responding officials took some of the victims inside the lounge to the hospital and others were taken by private vehicles.
The eight victims are said to be in varying conditions.
It is not yet clear if every injury came directly from the shooting.
Investigators have not released any information on a suspect.
This is a developing story.
