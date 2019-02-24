One man is dead and an officer is recovering from minor injuries after a shooting in Flint.
Michigan State Police Lt. Duane Zook said at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, the Flint Police Department received a call about a suspicious person on Flint’s eastside.
Officers made contact with Tommy John-Ernest Kirby, a 41-year-old man from Flint, at the intersection of Broadway Street and Iowa Avenue.
Police pursued Kirby by vehicle and the chase ended near I-69 and Center Road.
Lt. Zook said Kirby was shot and killed.
Westbound I-69, from Belsay Road to Center Road, was closed for the investigation.
A Flint police officer received minor injuries from this incident.
Details are limited while the MSP 3rd District Special Investigation Section continues the investigation.
