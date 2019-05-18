Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Saginaw.
Saginaw city and Michigan State police responded to Babel Food Market around 2:00 a.m.
Police say one man is dead and they are working to identify a suspect.
No further details have been released at this time.
