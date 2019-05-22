Saginaw Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind an old elementary school on Wednesday.
A resident found the body behind the old Heavenrich Elementary School, Saginaw Police Det. Matt Gerow said.
The body has been identified as a 29-year-old male.
Police responded to the scene on Perkins about 1:40 p.m. for shots fired.
The homicide does not appear to be retaliation for any other crime, Gerow said.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.