Saginaw City Police responded to a scene on the 3400 Block of Bagshaw Drive.
According to dispatch, the scene being investigated was a shooting.
When our crews arrived to the scene, police said that it was not a shooting they were responding to.
We have no reports of injuries at this point.
Stay with TV5 as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.