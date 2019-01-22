A manhunt is underway after a Saginaw Township police officer was shot early Tuesday morning, Jan. 22.
Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, near Bay Road.
The officer was approaching a vehicle during a traffic stop when he was shot in the face. The suspect then left the scene.
The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said his condition stabilized around 4:30 a.m.
Authorities have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle.
Saginaw Township Police say there is no danger to the community, but they advise everyone to stay clear of the area.
Chief Don Pussehl said this may have been the first time an officer in his department was shot during a traffic stop. It is the first since he has been with the department, which has been about 15 years.
If you have any information that can help the investigation, call Saginaw Township Police or Saginaw County Central Dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.