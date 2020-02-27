A man was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon at a Saginaw gas station.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. outside the Sunoco Gas Station at 2805 South Washington Street in Saginaw.
Michigan State Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg while seated in a vehicle in the parking lot.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
MSP Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Saginaw Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.