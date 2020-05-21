The Spaulding Township Fire Department is strongly advising residents living west of M-13 on Houlihan, Mower, Moore and Curtis to evacuate.
A dike breach has caused the water to rise and is still coming up, according to the department.
Multiple agencies are assisting with the evacuation.
