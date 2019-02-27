A power outage is impacting more than 100 customers in Saginaw County.
The outage is east of Midland Road, and south of State Road, and is impacting 145 customers.
Consumers Energy reported the issue at 5:37 a.m., with an estimated restoration time set for 9:30 a.m.
The cause has not yet been determined.
CLICK HERE to see the Consumers Energy outage map.
