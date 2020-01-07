A notice of insanity defense and a motion for a forensic evaluation has been submitted for the man accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
Douglas Corwin, the public defense attorney for Mark Latunski, submitted the documents in the Shiawassee County Court late Tuesday afternoon.
Court documents show a notice of insanity defense to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Documents also show a motion for forensic evaluation and criminal responsibility evaluation. Corwin filed the paperwork which includes Latunski’s mental health history.
Corwin cited a case against Latunski from six years ago where he was initially found incompetent to stand trial before being found competent later.
An investigation by the Public Defenders Office claims Latunski is “so overwhelmingly fixated on a conspiracy theory involving multiple nation/countries and involves multiple trust accounts.”
Court documents say Latunski believes he is Edgar Thomas Hill and he was given the name Mark David Latunski shortly after birth “in order to protect him.”
You may recall, that is the same name used by Latunski at his arraignment last week. At the court hearing, he claimed the real Mark Latunski was actually his nephew and he was Edgar Thomas Hill.
Corwin says Latunski believes “he is a noble person from the Thomas Clan of Wales.”
Documents also show Latunski has had at least four mental health commitments ordered by two different judges.
The document also states Latunski’s husband, Jamie Arnold, left him because of “increasing mental health issues and fearing for his life.”
The motion asks the judge to adjourn the pretrial conference and order Latunski to undergo forensic evaluation and criminal responsibility examination as soon as possible.
TV5 is gathering more information on the documents and will update this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.