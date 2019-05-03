Residents are being evacuated in Bay City after reports of a gas leak.
Bay County Central Dispatch paged out at 4:52 p.m. that a gas main was damaged on 5th Street, east of Trumbull.
Cell phones and transmitting radios should not be used within one block of the area.
Residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Stay with TV5, we will update you as we learn more.
