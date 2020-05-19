Residents in the Edenville and Sanford areas are being asked to evacuate their homes immediately due to a dam failure in the area.
According to an alert from Midland County 911, the Edenville Dam has failed and is breached.
Now Midland City residents west of Eastman, south of US-10 also need to evacuate.
All Midland Township residents on Ashby Road between Poseyville and Patterson roads evacuate now and take shelter at Bullock Creek High School.
Midland City residents looking for shelter can go to Midland High School located at 1301 Eastlawn.
Homer Twp residents on East Wheeler or North Homer are asked to respond to Carol Creek to be evacuated.
Lincoln Twp residents east of M-30 on any streets between Price and Wackerly must evacuate immediately.
Officials are asking residents to evacuate downstream immediately. Find higher ground as far east and west of the Tittabawassee River as possible.
Click here for evacuation routes.
Officials said Coleman High School is without power. Shelter is being moved to West Midland Family Center located at 4011 W. Isabella Rd.
US-10 will be closed in both directions at Sanford Lake.
Officials are asking that you only call 911 if you are unable to evacuate.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
CLICK HERE for video of the Edenville Dam prior to it's failure on May 19.
Miller Road in Arenac County
East of Grove on Knight Road in Omer
East of Grove on Knight Road in Omer
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Flooding in Pinnacle Estates in Sterling.
Flooding in Pinnacle Estates in Sterling.
Pine River and Russel Court in Arenac County
Bessinger Road in Arenac County
Bessinger Road in Arenac County
Almeda Beach Road in Pinconning
Miller Road in Arenac County
East of Grove on Knight Road in Omer
East of Grove on Knight Road in Omer
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Flooding in the Beaverton area.
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Stryker’s Lakeside Marina in Edenville
Flooding in Pinnacle Estates in Sterling.
Flooding in Pinnacle Estates in Sterling.
Pine River and Russel Court in Arenac County