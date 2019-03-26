A former priest accused of sexually abusing young man has entered a no contest plea to multiple charges.
Jury selection was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning for Robert DeLand’s second trial. But before that could get underway he entered a no contest plea to three felonies including criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, gross indecency between males, and imitation of a controlled substance manufacture and distribution.
In exchange, a charge of attempted criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor were dropped.
DeLand, 72, was a pastor at St. Agnes Church in Freeland, he also volunteered at Freeland High School.
He was arrested a little more than a year ago after three men came forward accusing him of sexual assault and other crimes.
DeLand was found “not guilty” in one of those cases last week.
Deland must register pursuant to the sex offender registration act. A sentencing date has yet to be set, and he will remain free on bond until that time.
