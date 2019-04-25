A former priest accused of sexually abusing young men has been sentenced.
Robert DeLand was sentenced to 2-15 years in prison, and 5 years probation.
This after he entered a no contest plea to multiple charges including: criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, gross indecency between males, and imitation of a controlled substance manufacture and distribution, before jury selection could begin on his second trial in March of this year.
In his first trial he was found not guilty.
Deland was once a pastor at St. Agnes Church in Freeland, he also volunteered at Freeland High School.
He was arrested in 2018 when three men came forward accusing him of sexual assault and other crimes.
Deland must register pursuant to the sex offender registration act.
