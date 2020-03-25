An employee at a Nexteer plant in Saginaw has tested positive for COVID-19.
An A shift employee at Saginaw Plant three has tested positive for coronavirus, according to United Autoworkers 699.
UAW officials said the employee has been out of the plant since March 18 and claim there is a limited risk of exposure.
Nexteer in enacting an emergency response plan which includes following Saginaw Health Department and CDC Guidelines.
It also includes informing anyone who has had close contact with the employee within the last 14 days. Those people will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Impacted areas of the plant are being temporarily closed.
The name and department of the employee are not being released.
