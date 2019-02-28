A car was destroyed in a crash with a utility pole in Flint Thursday afternoon.
It happened about 5:15 p.m. on N. Saginaw near E. Paterson
Genesee County Central Dispatch reported Saginaw Street is closed from Hamilton to Harriet.
There is no word on injuries.
TV5 will update once we know more.
