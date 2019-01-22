A manhunt is underway after a Saginaw Township police officer was shot early Tuesday morning, Jan. 22.
And now Michigan State Police have released information on a possible suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, near Bay Road.
The officer, now identified as Officer Jeff Koenig, was approaching a vehicle during a traffic stop when he was shot in the jaw. The suspect then left the scene.
Koenig a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said his condition stabilized around 4:30 a.m.
Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said officials are now looking for Joshua Rosebush, 29. Rosebush has red hair, and is considered armed and dangerous.
A vehicle he was believed to be driving has been located in Flint at the Home Depot on Corunna Road. That vehicle was a stolen, white, 2013 Ford F-250 Super duty, with license plate DB60703.
According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Rosebush has a history of assaulting or obstructing a public officer, among other things.
Law enforcement officers found a different truck, believed to have been the one the suspect was in at the time of the shooting, in the area of Liberty Road in Kochville Township. Kaiser said the truck was stolen from Saginaw County and then left on Liberty Road between Michigan Avenue and Davis Road.
Meantime, Merrill Community School has been put into secure mode at the recommendation of Saginaw ISD as the search for the suspect continues.
Chief Don Pussehl said this may have been the first time an officer in his department was shot during a traffic stop. It is the first since he has been with the department, which has been about 15 years.
WATCH: First information released from the scene
If you have any information that can help the investigation, call 911 or 855-MICH-TIP.
