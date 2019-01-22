A manhunt is underway after a Saginaw Township police officer was shot early Tuesday morning, Jan. 22.
Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, near Bay Road.
The officer was approaching a vehicle during a traffic stop when he was shot in the face. The suspect then left the scene.
The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said his condition stabilized around 4:30 a.m.
Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agencies are currently in the area of Liberty Road in Kochville Township.
MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser confirms they have found a truck, believed to have been abandoned by the suspect. Kaiser said the truck was stolen and then left on Liberty Road between Michigan Avenue and Davis Road.
Now police tell TV5 they are looking for a white, 2013 Ford F-250, standard cab with license plate DB60703 that was stolen. The truck would have AIS Construction on the side.
Meantime, Merrill Community School has been put into secure mode at the recommendation of Saginaw ISD as the search for the suspect continues.
Chief Don Pussehl said this may have been the first time an officer in his department was shot during a traffic stop. It is the first since he has been with the department, which has been about 15 years.
If you have any information that can help the investigation, call Saginaw Township Police or Saginaw County Central Dispatch.
