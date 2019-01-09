Consumers Energy is on the scene after a school bus apparently snagged a line and pulled down a pole.
Genesee County Central Dispatch confirms that a school bus snagged a power line on Pershing Street at Cumings Avenue in the City of Flint, pulling a utility pole down.
TV5 was told there were students on board, but no one was hurt.
Central Dispatch said the bus did not hit the pole itself.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.