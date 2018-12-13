A second case of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) has been confirmed in Michigan, this time in a child from Oakland County.
At least 158 confirmed cases of the disease, which has symptoms similar to polio, have been reported in 36 states across the country so far this year.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was notified late on Dec. 12 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that another child tested positive for the disease.
The first Michigan case was confirmed on Dec. 5 in a child in Wayne County.
Nine suspected cases of AFM are still under investigation.
AFM is a rare but serious condition affecting the nervous system and can cause the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak.
Most patients report having a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before developing AFM.
The trigger for AFM is not yet known.
To help protect yourself or your child from developing AFM, the CDC recommends:
• Getting vaccinated against poliovirus, which is one of the viruses known to cause AFM. However, this vaccine does not protect against other viruses that may cause AFM.
• Protecting yourself from bites from mosquitos, which can carry West Nile Virus, another cause of AFM, by using mosquito repellents, staying indoors at dawn and dusk and removing standing or stagnant water near your home.
• Washing your hands often with soap and water and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
For more on the CDC’s monitoring of AFM, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.