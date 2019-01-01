Midland County Central Dispatch is reporting that part of M-20 (Isabella) is closed in both directions due to a crash.
The closure impacts both east and westbound M-20 from Main Street to Homer Road, and was reported at 3:39 p.m.
It appears at least two vehicles were involved.
No other information has been released.
