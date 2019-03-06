Deputies and police are trying to track down a suspect who robbed a local pizza place and may be connected to two other robberies last night.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said his deputies, and Bay City Public Safety are searching for a suspect who robbed B & C Pizza on State Street Thursday afternoon.
Cunningham said it may be the same suspect who robbed two Bay County gas stations Wednesday night.
The first robbery happened at about 7 p.m. at the Admiral gas station at 212 S. Euclid.
A male walked into the gas station and demanded the clerk give him all the money in the till, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said, adding a weapon was not seen.
After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.
Then at about 11 p.m the same night, the Marathon station at 3790 N. Euclid was robbed, with the suspect matching the same description.
Cunningham described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s, about 5'7" - 5'8" with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.
A Michigan State Police chopper, deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Department and a K-9 unit were searching for the suspect.
There is no surveillance video.
The investigation is being handled by Bay County Sheriff's office.
