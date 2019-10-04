The scheduled fight between Flint-native Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin is off after Habazin's trainer was punched during a weigh-in event in Flint on Friday.
Shields was at the Dort Federal Event Center on Friday afternoon getting ready for the weigh-in when someone allegedly punched Habazin’s trainer.
Right now it’s unclear who threw the punch. The trainer's condition is also unclear, but he is going to Detroit for surgery.
The fight between the two boxers is currently off because of this incident.
A SHOWTIME official told TV5 the fight could still happen if Habazin changes her mind.
There has been some bad blood between the two boxers. Shields said during an August press conference the trainer started trash-talking.
The fight was scheduled for Saturday night in Flint.
The fights scheduled for earlier in the day are still taking place.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
