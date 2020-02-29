Multiple calls of a shooting were reported at 515 Buckham Aly, The Loft in Flint early Saturday morning just before 1:30 a.m., according to Central Dispatch.
Just a half block away, a car crashed into a building at First Street Lofts at 460 S Saginaw St.
The two incidents are believed to be related, according to Central Dispatch.
Police are on still on scene.
We're working to learn the exact number of victims, and the extent of injuries at this time.
This is a developing story.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
