Six people were taken to the hospital after a morning crash in Midland County.
The crash happened on Curtis Road at around 8:30 a.m.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the crash closed Curtis Road between N. Lake Sanford and Water Road and Neiner is also closed.
Investigators said there were three siblings in the Prius, a brother who was driving, and sisters.
A father and two children were in the Sedan
