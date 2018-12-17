It has been a hazardous Monday morning for some Mid-Michigan drivers.
A section of M-13 is closed due to a crash.
Michigan State Police are reporting the accident on M-13, around 1 mile north of the Zilwaukee Bridge, shutting down southbound lanes from the Bay County line.
M-13 at McGraw, which was closed because of an accident, has re-opened.
In Midland County, both eastbound lanes of M-20 are back open after being closed at Rowe Court due to a crash.
Genesee County Central Dispatch reported several crashes on Flint area expressways between 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
That included crashes on I 69 near Bristol Road and on southbound I 475.
Another crash happened just before 6 a.m. on westbound I 69 near Swartz Creek.
There were no reports of injuries.
