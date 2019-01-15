Multiple accidents are being reported across Mid-Michigan due to icy roads.
Part of eastbound US-10 remain closed due to a crash.
The closure is between M-18 in Midland County, and Loomis Road in Isabella County. One lane remains closed at this time.
One lane of westbound US-10 is blocked at Loomis road.
Clare City Police reported numerous crashes near Coleman, including one involving a semi-truck and trailer.
Saginaw County:
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported a multi-vehicle crash at Gratiot and Westchester in Saginaw Township. Three vehicles were involved.
Tittabawassee Township Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on M-47, just north of the Midland Road split.
Genesee County:
The Michigan Department of Transportation reports that all lanes of southbound US-23 at Owen Road/Exit 78 have re-opened following a crash.
