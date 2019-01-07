Bay City Electric Light & Power is reporting some areas have had power restored following a large outage.
The utility company reported the outage, which started at around 7:15 a.m., on the east side in the south end of Bay City.
Originally it impacted 4,000 customers, but the company has since said several areas have been restored.
However, there are still a few isolated areas without power, according to the company.
Crews are still working to get all the power restored, although a time has not been set.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
