As of March 26

The state released the updated numbers Thursday afternoon for cases of COVID-19.

State numbers include 17 new deaths for a combined total of 60. But that only includes one reported death in Genesee County, where officials are now reporting two deaths. Click here for more on the Genesee County cases.

According to the updated list of cases, there are 500 new cases announced since yesterday, for a total of 2,856 cases reported statewide.

RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis Coverage

Deaths have been reported on Wayne, Genesee, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Macomb, Oakland, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.

The following Mid-Michigan counties have confirmed cases: Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Iosco, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

wow...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.