Four students were hospitalized after having a reaction to something ingested through a vape pen.
Lapeer Community Schools Superintendent said that the 8th-9th grade students, from the Zemmer Campus, were taken to the hospital after having a reaction to an unknown substance.
The students are currently being evaluated by medical staff according to the superintendent.
No other information is available at this time.
