Michigan State Police confirm that a suspect wanted for shooting a Saginaw Township police officer is in custody.
Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser confirmed suspect Joshua Rosebush was in a vehicle in Shiawassee County at around 1 p.m. when he opened fire at officers.
State police said when Rosebush fired on officers, they returned fire, hitting him.
Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said there was a short chase before Rosebush was taken into custody, and he was caught in the middle of the street.
No officers were hurt.
Rosebush's condition is unclear; but he is in custody and was taken to the hospital alive, according to Kaiser.
The manhunt began after Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig was shot early Tuesday morning, Jan. 22, while executing a traffic stop.
The stop, and subsequent shooting, happened around 2:00 a.m. on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, near Bay Road.
Koenig, was approaching a vehicle during a traffic stop when he was shot in the jaw. The suspect then left the scene.
CLICK HERE for a Facebook fundraiser for Officer Koenig
Koenig a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said his condition stabilized around 4:30 a.m.
The hunt then began for Joshua Rosebush, 29, of Vassar.
WATCH: Press conference in search for Rosebush
According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Rosebush has a history of assaulting or obstructing a public officer, among other things.
READ MORE: Rosebush wanted for vehicle break-ins
A vehicle he was believed to be driving was located in Flint at the Home Depot on Corunna Road. That vehicle was a stolen, white, 2013 Ford F-250 Super duty, with license plate DB60703.
Law enforcement officers also found a different truck, believed to have been the one the suspect was in at the time of the shooting, in the area of Liberty Road in Kochville Township. Kaiser said the truck was stolen from Saginaw County and then left on Liberty Road between Michigan Avenue and Davis Road.
Chief Don Pussehl said this may have been the first time an officer in his department was shot during a traffic stop. It is the first since he has been with the department, which has been about 15 years.
If you have any information that can help the investigation, call 911 or 855-MICH-TIP.
