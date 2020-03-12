The State of Michigan reported the third case of coronavirus Thursday.
The first two cases were reported Tuesday night by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The cases were reported in Wayne and Oakland counties.
The state has not yet revealed where the third case occurred.
So far the state has tested 135 people. 97 tests had negative results. 26 tests are still pending.
Another press conference was held Wednesday afternoon by Governor Whitmer with tips on helping slow the virus.
This is breaking news, this story will be updated as more details become available.
