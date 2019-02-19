Thousands of Mid-Michigan customers are currently without power.
Ogemaw County is reporting 4,066 Consumers Energy customer outages. A restoration time is set for 3:45 p.m.
Clare County is also reporting 1,045 customers without power, with everything set to be restored at 4 p.m.
Thousands of customers in Bay County and Midland County were without power earlier on Tuesday, power was restored by 3:45 p.m.
