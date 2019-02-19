GENERIC: Power outage
Thousands of Mid-Michigan residents are currently without power, and it is impacting some traffic signals.

Consumers Energy is reporting 2,840 customers in Bay County are currently without electricity.

Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting the outage is impacting the traffic light at Huron Road (M-13) and Linwood.

Midland County also has around 330 customers in the dark at this time.

While it's unclear what caused the outages, estimated restoration is set for 2:15 p.m.

