Three people were hurt after a fight broke out at Wayside Central Bar in Mt. Pleasant.
Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Officers were called to the bar at 2000 S. Mission Street at around midnight on Feb 22.
When they arrived they found three people hurt. A message sent out by Central Michigan University’s emergency alert system said they had been stabbed.
After numerous witnesses were interviews, and video footage was reviewed, police said they were able to identify and arrest a suspect. It’s unclear how long after the incident that arrest was made.
Police said they will have updates on victim injuries and suspect information as the investigation continues. They also said this was an isolated incident, and there is no concern for public safety at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111.
