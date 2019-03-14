A tornado warning is in effect for northwestern Genesee County until 7:30 p.m.
A confirmed tornado was located near Bancroft or near Durand at 6:56 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
This storm may bring quarter-size hail and flying debris.
Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will likely occur. Tree damage is also likely.
You should seek shelter immediately if you are in the path of this storm.
TV5 will update once we have more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.