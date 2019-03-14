A confirmed tornado was located near Bancroft or near Durand at 6:56 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A tornado was also confirmed near Flushing in Genesee County.
The tornado warning has since expired for Shiawassee County and Genesee County.
Several reports of damage are still coming into the Continuous News Center.
Michigan State Police Flint Post troopers are going door to door in Vernon Township to check on residents impacted by the tornado.
"We are thankful for no reported injuries at this time," MSP said.
Shiawassee County Central Dispatch is asking people to stay off the roads because it is hampering first responders' efforts to help those in need.
TV5 will update once we have more information.
