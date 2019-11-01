A 12-year-old trick-or-treater was critically hurt after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.
Sandusky Police said the boy was hit as he attempted to cross W. Sanilac Avenue (M-46) near Lamotte Street at around 6:38 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Witnesses told police that the boy waited for an eastbound vehicle to go by, and then ran across the road without noticing the westbound vehicle.
The child was transferred to Hurley Hospital in Flint where he was last listed in critical, but stable condition.
Investigators said low light and weather conditions were contributing factors in the incident.
The driver, a 30-year-old Sandusky man, was not listed at fault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.