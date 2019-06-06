Two men are dead, and two women were hurt in a situation on Dort Highway.
Michigan State Police said they were called to the 2800 block of S. Dort Highway in Flint overnight for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one man dead in the road.
Another man was taken to the hospital where he died.
Troopers report that two women were also run over. One is in critical condition, and the other is in good condition.
It’s still unclear who hit the women with the vehicle, and what lead to the shooting.
It’s also unclear exactly how the men died.
Stay with WNEM TV5 as we work to learn more.
