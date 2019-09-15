The United Auto Workers (UAW) says talks with General Motors (GM) have broken down and its members will go on strike Sunday at midnight.
According to the UAW, among GM failures, affordable healthcare for thousands remains unsettled for no reason.
Local Union leaders from across the nation met in Detroit Sunday morning after the 2015 General Motors collective bargaining agreement expired Saturday night and opted to strike at midnight on Sunday.
“We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our Members, their families and the communities where we work and live,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.
Following the former meeting of the GM Council consisting of local union leaders, the UAW announced that members are going on strike on Sunday to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, profit shares, job security, and a defined path to permanent seniority for temps.
The decision to strike comes a day after Dittes notified GM leaders that the union would not agree to extend the Collective Bargaining Agreements.
“We told UAW GM members that we would stand up for them and their future,” said President of the UAW Gary Jones.
“We have been clear at the table about what GM members have indicated we will accept. We are standing up for what is right. We as local unions will sacrifice to stand up for what we deserve,” said National Bargaining Committee Chair Ted Krumm.
