The United Auto Workers are now on strike against General Motors.
As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday night, GM's 49,200 UAW members were scheduled to walk off.
Contract talks between the UAW and GM broke off Sunday, setting up the union's first national strike since 2007.
United Auto Workers says contract talks with General Motors will resume Monday morning.
Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg says the negotiations are slated to begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
According to the UAW, among GM failures, affordable healthcare for thousands remains unsettled for no reason.
Union officials say both sides are far apart in the talks.
GM says it has made substantial offers, but union officials say they're far apart on wages, health care, use of temporary workers and other major items.
Local Union leaders from across the nation met in Detroit Sunday morning after the 2015 General Motors collective bargaining agreement expired Saturday night and opted to strike at midnight on Sunday.
“We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our Members, their families and the communities where we work and live,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.
Following the former meeting of the GM Council consisting of local union leaders, the UAW announced that members are going on strike on Sunday to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, profit shares, job security, and a defined path to permanent seniority for temps.
The decision to strike comes a day after Dittes notified GM leaders that the union would not agree to extend the Collective Bargaining Agreements.
“We told UAW GM members that we would stand up for them and their future,” said President of the UAW Gary Jones.
“We have been clear at the table about what GM members have indicated we will accept. We are standing up for what is right. We as local unions will sacrifice to stand up for what we deserve,” said National Bargaining Committee Chair Ted Krumm.
GM says their offer to the UAW included over $7 billion in U.S. investments, more than 5,400 jobs, higher pay, improved benefits and more.
The company released the following statement to the media:
"We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business."
For more information on GM's statement and offer, click here.
Tim Nash, economist and director of the MacNair Center at Northwood University, said a strike isn’t in the best interest for either party.
“The workers are automatically going to, on average, going to lose 70-80% of their pay when they go on strike,” Nash said. “General Motors loses about 400-million a day in annual revenue in North America.”
Nash said if this strike follows through and lasts even more than a month, it’ll begin to affect salaried employees and businesses who work with the automotive giant.
The union represents workers at 33 manufacturing sites and 20 parts warehouses nationwide.
