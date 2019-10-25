The results are in after UAW locals across the country voted on a new four-year tentative agreement with General Motors.
The UAW has voted to ratify the agreement, bringing the six-week strike to an end.
“General Motors members have spoken,” said Terry Dittes, UAW Vice President and Director of the UAW-GM Department. “We are all so incredibly proud of UAW-GM members who captured the hearts and minds of a nation. Their sacrifice and courageous stand addressed the two-tier wages structure and permanent temporary worker classification that has plagued working class Americans.”
The Associated Press reported workers voted 57.2 percent in favor of the contract.
The details of the agreement were unveiled Thursday, Oct. 17.
The deal includes an $11,000 ratification bonus for seniority employees and a $4,500 bonus for temporary workers. There are no limits on profit-sharing and no change to the healthcare plan. Temporary workers could also become permanent employees after three years.
The deal will close three facilities – in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Michigan, and Baltimore, Maryland.
Despite the union’s approval, Local 651 in Flint rejected the agreement.
“We put our line in the sand and that’s how our membership voted,” UAW Local 651 President Brett Baker said.
“We want to once again thank our members’ families and their local communities for their outpouring of support,” said UAW President Gary Jones. “Our members not only joined together in solidarity but felt the support of their whole community throughout this important stand.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement in response to the ratification:
“This is good news for our working families and our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michiganders are some of the hardest working people in this country, and they deserve to be treated with respect. I was proud to stand with the UAW as they negotiated for more American jobs, better wages, and good benefits, and my administration is committed to continuing our work to close the skills gap and protect hardworking Michigan families.”
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow issued the following statement:
“I am grateful that both parties have come to an agreement that prioritizes job security, fair pay, and strong benefits. This is good news for our workers, Michigan’s families, and our economy. Michigan workers built the middle class in this country and make our economy stronger every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.