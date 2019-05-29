A voluntary evacuation has been issued for parts of Lapeer after gas entered the sewer lines, causing several manhole covers to be “dislodged”.
The Lapeer Police Department said the entire downtown area is closed to traffic following the incident that started at around 4:30 a.m. on May 29.
Barricades are up at Saginaw and Oregon, Saginaw and Horton, Nepessing and Mason, and Nepessing and Saginaw, along with several other areas.
The voluntary evacuation is from Nepessing and Saginaw through the 400 block of W. Nepessing, according to Lapeer County Central Dispatch.
It’s still unclear where the gas came from, but positive pressure is being applied to the line to begin clearing them out. It's unclear how long that will take.
Officials were first called after reports of a loud noise, and if you listen to Tech Smart USA's Nest security camera, you can hear distinct booms.
At this time it’s unknown how long the barricades will remain in place.
Residents and businesses owners should call 911 immediately if they smell gas.
We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
